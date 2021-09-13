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Sumerian Kings List, a 36,000-Year-Old Rulership, and the Shiny Chariots of the Annunaki [12.09.2021]
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34 views • September 13, 2021
Found in the Sumerian cuneiform tablets, the Ancient Sumerian Kings List suggests that humanity is over 266,000 years old, with rulers spanning over thousands of years. If these Annunaki Kings were human, is it possible we could also evolve to live extended lifespans?
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Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
198 watching now
465K subscribers
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
https://youtu.be/yGN-pPBznpY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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