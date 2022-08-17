CCP Defames Miles Guo Using Oversea Propaganda

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https://gnews.org/post/p19dua88b
According to Miles Guo’s live broadcast on August 14th, as early as 2014 to 2015, Hu Shuli, Bruno Wu and Yang Lan began to deceive the West and persecute him by using the CCP’s overseas propaganda and espionage media platforms, including Boxun and Duowei News