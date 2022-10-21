Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nurse Warns Expecting Mothers: Internal Hospital Email Shows Massive Increase in Baby Deaths
166 views
channel image
Weaponized News
Published a month ago |

Warning to Expecting Mothers | Massive Increase in Baby Demises | Insiders Speak Out 

Sam, Dr. Thorpe and Nurse Maggie discuss the massive increase in baby death after mothers receive the COVID vaccine and much more…

PSA: EXPECTING MOTHERS REFUSE THE DEATH JAB!

Babies Are Being Born Dead Due To The COVID VACCINE!

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6        

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews    

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

Sources:

commons.wikimedia.org

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-17/newsom-to-call-off-covid-state-of-emergency-next-year

https://nypost.com/2022/10/10/california-makes-it-illegal-for-doctors-to-disagree-with-politicians/

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2796427

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/covid-19-vaccine-mrnas-found-in-vaccinated-women-s-breast-milk-study/ar-AA12kcwF

https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/babies-born-during-pandemics-first-year-score-slightly-lower-developmental-screening-test

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2114466

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/study-confirms-link-between-covid-19-vaccination-temporary-increase-menstrual-cycle-length



Keywords
vaccineemailnursewarnsinternalcovidbaby deathsexpecting mothers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket