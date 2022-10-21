Nurse Warns Expecting Mothers: Internal Hospital Email Shows Massive Increase in Baby Deaths

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Warning to Expecting Mothers | Massive Increase in Baby Demises | Insiders Speak Out
Sam, Dr. Thorpe and Nurse Maggie discuss the massive increase in baby death after mothers receive the COVID vaccine and much more…
PSA: EXPECTING MOTHERS REFUSE THE DEATH JAB!
Babies Are Being Born Dead Due To The COVID VACCINE!
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Sources:
commons.wikimedia.org
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-17/newsom-to-call-off-covid-state-of-emergency-next-year
https://nypost.com/2022/10/10/california-makes-it-illegal-for-doctors-to-disagree-with-politicians/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2796427
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/covid-19-vaccine-mrnas-found-in-vaccinated-women-s-breast-milk-study/ar-AA12kcwF
https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/babies-born-during-pandemics-first-year-score-slightly-lower-developmental-screening-test
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2114466
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/study-confirms-link-between-covid-19-vaccination-temporary-increase-menstrual-cycle-length