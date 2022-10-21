Nurse Warns Expecting Mothers: Internal Hospital Email Shows Massive Increase in Baby Deaths

Warning to Expecting Mothers | Massive Increase in Baby Demises | Insiders Speak Out

Sam, Dr. Thorpe and Nurse Maggie discuss the massive increase in baby death after mothers receive the COVID vaccine and much more…

PSA: EXPECTING MOTHERS REFUSE THE DEATH JAB!

Babies Are Being Born Dead Due To The COVID VACCINE!

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

Sources:

commons.wikimedia.org

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-17/newsom-to-call-off-covid-state-of-emergency-next-year

https://nypost.com/2022/10/10/california-makes-it-illegal-for-doctors-to-disagree-with-politicians/

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2796427

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/covid-19-vaccine-mrnas-found-in-vaccinated-women-s-breast-milk-study/ar-AA12kcwF

https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/babies-born-during-pandemics-first-year-score-slightly-lower-developmental-screening-test

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2114466

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/study-confirms-link-between-covid-19-vaccination-temporary-increase-menstrual-cycle-length





