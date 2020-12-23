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** Chinese Whistleblower : CCP Blackmailed Bidens - Corruption, Pedophilia, Evidence on Hard Drives **
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173 views • December 23, 2020
** No Repercussions, Nothing to see here, Move Along. FBI must have gotten a hold of the three hard drives and now they're sitting on them along with Humter's Lap Top.
** Whistleblower Movement discusses Hunter Biden's 3 hard drives
- Arutz Sheva 7, Mordechai Sones , 19/Oct/2020
Article: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/289404
Chinese Whistleblower Movement says Hunter Biden hard drives discuss CCP bioweapon.
-- The Chinese Whistleblower Movement says the three Hunter Biden hard drives were provided to the U.S. Department of Justice by Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong, and Meng Jianzhu, and another copy given to Nancy Pelosi.
"However," they say, "with the help from our fellow fighter, these hard drives reached the hands of President Trump.
"The first hard drive contains sex tapes and pedophilia tapes of Hunter Biden, as well as his 4.5 billion dollars secret deal with Xi & Wang.
"The second hard drive details the allocation of Xi and Wang's overseas wealth, and 'the architecture & art project', which is information on their illegitimate children.
"The third hard drive discusses the Chinese Communist Party's bioweapon."
** Plot to take over the United States Presidency and United Nations
Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul9wmvlPYUw
** Whistleblower Movement discusses Hunter Biden's 3 hard drives
- Arutz Sheva 7, Mordechai Sones , 19/Oct/2020
Article: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/289404
Chinese Whistleblower Movement says Hunter Biden hard drives discuss CCP bioweapon.
-- The Chinese Whistleblower Movement says the three Hunter Biden hard drives were provided to the U.S. Department of Justice by Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong, and Meng Jianzhu, and another copy given to Nancy Pelosi.
"However," they say, "with the help from our fellow fighter, these hard drives reached the hands of President Trump.
"The first hard drive contains sex tapes and pedophilia tapes of Hunter Biden, as well as his 4.5 billion dollars secret deal with Xi & Wang.
"The second hard drive details the allocation of Xi and Wang's overseas wealth, and 'the architecture & art project', which is information on their illegitimate children.
"The third hard drive discusses the Chinese Communist Party's bioweapon."
** Plot to take over the United States Presidency and United Nations
Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ul9wmvlPYUw
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