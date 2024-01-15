Revelation 12 Man Child?

We know Yeshua is our Messiah. Who will be the Man Child of Revelation 12? They are different.
Most teachers claim that Revelation 12 should be taken figuratively. I disagree. We should take the whole Bible literally, and if we don't understand something, study harder and wait for the prophecy to be fulfilled!
Revelation 12:
The Revelation 12 Sign occurs every fall near Rosh Hashana. Its literal.
The Satan is real and literal.
Demons are real and literal.
The woman is Zion and its literal.
The Man Child will be a future ruler in the stead of David.
Let's explore the rest!
