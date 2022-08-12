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Prophecy 60 Hide MY Children For Just A Little While Longer! YAH SAYS "I AM ALL KNOWING" Women breed with demons/Clone Reality/Built On The SOLID ROCK/Fiery Furnaces (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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127 views • August 12, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Prophecy 60 Hide Yourselves MY Children, For Just A Little While Longer!

August 31, 2002
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 


A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

The False Blue Beam Rapture:

 https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

 https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 



Keywords
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