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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 20 - The Bitcoin Apocalypse Part II
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170 views • February 24, 2022
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 20 - The Bitcoin Apocalypse Part II | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Crypto markets continue their downturn since our last podcast. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has plummeted over 20% since the beginning of the year. In November it was trading at a record high of $68,990, losing almost half it's value since that time frame.
All indices and major cryptos fell on the news of war, with the S&P 500 dropping by 0.72% and the Nasdaq declining 1.14%.
Investors seem to be getting jittery about digital currencies and it shows.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 20 - The Bitcoin Apocalypse Part II, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 20 - The Bitcoin Apocalypse Part II.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Crypto markets continue their downturn since our last podcast. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has plummeted over 20% since the beginning of the year. In November it was trading at a record high of $68,990, losing almost half it's value since that time frame.
All indices and major cryptos fell on the news of war, with the S&P 500 dropping by 0.72% and the Nasdaq declining 1.14%.
Investors seem to be getting jittery about digital currencies and it shows.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 20 - The Bitcoin Apocalypse Part II, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 20 - The Bitcoin Apocalypse Part II.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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