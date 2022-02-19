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Police horses trample woman with walker, Ottawa, Feb 18 2022
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61 views • February 19, 2022
Video showing police horses hit and trample a woman with a walker and others at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Canada, Feb 18, 2022. The police falsely claimed that someone threw a bicycle in the way of the horses. This video shows this claim to be a lie.
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