Fmr. Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon -- Was There Even a Real COVID Pandemic?

(Feb 10, 2023) The former VP of Pfizer Dr. Michael Yeadon asks some really interesting questions, especially about the origins of the virus. Were both sides purposely deceived?
The YouTube video Dr. Yeadon mentioned in the interview: Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3WUv5SV5Hg
Full CHD.TV interview "Toxic by Design With Michael Yeadon, PH.D.": https://rumble.com/v2919e4-toxic-by-design-with-michael-yeadon-ph.d..html
