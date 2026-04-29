Planet "X" 2028 followed by Wormwood (Aposis) 2029.... The END

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Jamie talks about Apsis which is Biblical Wormwood and part of the million mile debris field behind our Binary Star system we term "Planet X". This is the event driving all other events including WWIII and the soon "Alien Invasion". {lanes X & Wormwood are controlled by God to Reset the System. Time has Literally run out!