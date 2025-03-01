CTP 20250305 S2EMarSpecial1 C.C.Robinson Law, Order, and Laughs: A Dystopian Conversation BTS/SP

CTP S2EMarSpecial1 42m 50s before audio editing

CTP S2EMarSpecial1 NOTES ( listen (Wed Mar 5 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EMarSpecial1) International Firebird Book Award Winner: C. C. Robinson

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

CTP (S2EMarSpecial1) Law, Order, and Laughs: A Dystopian Conversation

CC Robinson joins us to discuss her award-winning novel "Divided" and the theme of unity through storytelling. We dive into how fiction can address contemporary societal divisions and the importance of dialogue in healing those rifts.

• Introduction to CC Robinson, author and pastor

• Discussion of the creative writing process and character inspiration

• Importance of thoughtful character names and their implications

• Recognition through literary awards and charitable initiatives

• Insights on how stories can foster understanding in divided communities

• Practical advice for aspiring writers looking to share their narratives

Join CC Robinson's journey as she shares her insights and offers a free eBook for listeners. Subscribe to her newsletter for your free copy!

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode





Episode related pieces...

- http://CCRobinsonAuthor.com

- BTS/SP Video: this video





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- https://tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S2EMarSpecial1 Audio: 42m 19s Wed Mar 5 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.