EPOCH TV | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States
The world’s largest “carbon capture” facility is now being built in the United States. The construction in Wyoming, known as “Project Bison,” is set to be completed and running by 2030, and it is claimed that it will remove five million tons of carbon from the atmosphere every year through so-called direct air capture technology. The project is part of a larger push now taking place with similar programs.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive021524CR_YT
EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3
🔴 Watch 'The Shadow State' Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/ShadowStateCR _YT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.