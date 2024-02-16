Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
80 views
Published Yesterday

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | World's Largest ‘Carbon Capture’ Facility Set for Construction In the United States


The world’s largest “carbon capture” facility is now being built in the United States. The construction in Wyoming, known as “Project Bison,” is set to be completed and running by 2030, and it is claimed that it will remove five million tons of carbon from the atmosphere every year through so-called direct air capture technology. The project is part of a larger push now taking place with similar programs.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive021524CR_YT


      EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch 'The Shadow State' Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/ShadowStateCR _YT

Keywords
border crisisgreen energyclimate change hoaxepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket