A THORN in your side may be part of the plan of GOD for your life.

2Thess lesson #144; Looking into the Apostle Paul's teaching in 2Corinthian 12, we can note his own personal thorn of the flesh. This type of THORN may be physical, mental or financial. All Christians can have a thorn in the flesh and in some cases thorns of the flesh, allowed by GOD to keep us from becoming wrapped up in the arrogant complex of sins.