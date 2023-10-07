Create New Account
EMERGENCY SATURDAY WWIII ALERT: ATTACK ON ISRAEL WILL LEAD TO WIDER WAR WITH IRAN
channel image
Ron Gibson Channel
3381 Subscribers
1174 views
Published 13 hours ago

WWIII ALERT: ATTACK ON ISRAEL WILL LEAD TO WIDER WAR WITH IRAN — TUNE IN FOR THIS EMERGENCY COVERAGE!Alex Jones breaks down the Palestinian jihadist group Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces Iran “will pay an unprecedented price.” Also, author Kent Heckenlively joins the show to lay out the main points of Alex Jones’ new book, “The Great Awakening: Defeating the Globalists and Launching the Next Great Renaissance.”


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

