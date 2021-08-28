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Why the "virus" pandemic is a FARCE! Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr,Kaufman and Mike Adams
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1687 views • August 28, 2021
This is a must see if you still need the knowledge to understand what is happening as far as effects from precautions of this so called viral pandemic is nothing less than criminal!
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