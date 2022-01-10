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Wealth From Jesus - Proverbs 10:22 (NIV)
22 The blessing of the Lord brings wealth,
without painful toil for it.
Proverbs Club Commentary
It is always more profitable to serve The Lord.
He forgives our sins and puts us on the Narrow Path.
He answers our prayers and provides all our needs.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2af47xv7
#blessing #Lord #brings #wealth #painful #toil