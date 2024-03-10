Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael Yon, Vandersteel and Alex Jones talk about the invasion, the Derian Gap - screw worms being brought in and they eat your flesh while you're alive Part B
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
193 Subscribers
106 views
Published Yesterday

can we mix some of those screw worms with the cockroaches and grasshoppers and beatles they are currently using in our food ?  Might be real yummy !  You could go into McDonadsa and order the Screw Worm Mac.  For about $15 dollars now .  Such a deal !

Keywords
jonesvandersteelyon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket