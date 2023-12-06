Create New Account
My 2nd family counselling session: an update MVI_6566
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

Watch 1st here: https://www.brighteon.com/2ca88f26-e66c-4cb7-9104-946eec6c947a

I can hardly believe that it is exactly 4 weeks since my first session of family counselling. More important ground was covered tonight, and I am earnest in my desire for the counsellor to be better equipped, from what she gleaned from me, to help my family’s relationship dynamics greatly improve.


