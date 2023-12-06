My 2nd family counselling session: an update MVI_6566

Watch 1st here: https://www.brighteon.com/2ca88f26-e66c-4cb7-9104-946eec6c947a
I can hardly believe that it is exactly 4 weeks since my first session of family counselling. More important ground was covered tonight, and I am earnest in my desire for the counsellor to be better equipped, from what she gleaned from me, to help my family’s relationship dynamics greatly improve.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.