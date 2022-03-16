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Anonymous56: 'Out Of Shadows Official 2020' Documentary (Banned on YouTube)[15.03.2022]
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83 views • March 16, 2022
Note: You wanna know what's going on in the World you live in?
And why?
Then see this Documentary from early 2020, I have shared this a few times before...
Out Of Shadows search on Bitchute: Showing 10 of 882 matches:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=out%20of%20shadows%20&;kind=video
My uploads with links to verification under the video on same topic:
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.(1 year ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
Out of Shadows The Documentary [2020] We need your help! (1 year, 4 months ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wkSZqXE1py9l/
The Out of Shadows - Censorship Campaign [20.10.2020] (1 year, 4 months ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vkMfHVeiCC6F/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary. (7 months ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
The Satanic Puppet Master FINALLY Comes Out of the Shadows [02.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ndg2eemPT4eC/
The out of shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content.
Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy.
This project is the result of two years of work made by a team of professionals.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.
This project was independently produced and funded. It is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch, share, and download.
Please feel free to share this video with your friends and families.
If you enjoyed the information and want to help us continue to fund future projects, Please consider making a donation below.
If you have been a supporter of our work. We all thank you very much.
#Godwins — outofshadows.org
Anonymous56
Published March 15, 2022
74 Views
https://rumble.com/vxg8il-out-of-shadows-documentary-banned-on-youtube.html
https://rumble.com/user/Anonymous56
And why?
Then see this Documentary from early 2020, I have shared this a few times before...
Out Of Shadows search on Bitchute: Showing 10 of 882 matches:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=out%20of%20shadows%20&;kind=video
My uploads with links to verification under the video on same topic:
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.(1 year ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
Out of Shadows The Documentary [2020] We need your help! (1 year, 4 months ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wkSZqXE1py9l/
The Out of Shadows - Censorship Campaign [20.10.2020] (1 year, 4 months ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vkMfHVeiCC6F/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary. (7 months ago)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
The Satanic Puppet Master FINALLY Comes Out of the Shadows [02.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ndg2eemPT4eC/
The out of shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content.
Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy.
This project is the result of two years of work made by a team of professionals.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.
This project was independently produced and funded. It is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch, share, and download.
Please feel free to share this video with your friends and families.
If you enjoyed the information and want to help us continue to fund future projects, Please consider making a donation below.
If you have been a supporter of our work. We all thank you very much.
#Godwins — outofshadows.org
Anonymous56
Published March 15, 2022
74 Views
https://rumble.com/vxg8il-out-of-shadows-documentary-banned-on-youtube.html
https://rumble.com/user/Anonymous56
Keywords
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