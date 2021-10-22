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Mel K Breaks Down Transhumanism with Ann Vandersteel
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206 views • October 22, 2021
(October 21, 2021) Mel K discusses the published plans of the lunatic "elites" like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates for predictive policing, life extension, and the use of artificial Intelligence to rule the planet.
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