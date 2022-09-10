Create New Account
Shanghai Delays Most Important Financial Forum for 2nd Time
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/post/p1j0b4e16

09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: The Shanghai authorities have delayed this week’s 14th Lujiazui Forum with no specified resume date. The yearly Lujiazui Forum is the city’s most important financial gathering, initially set for September 7th and 8th after being postponed from June

