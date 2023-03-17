I Misteri degli Egizi - Pillole sull'energia e simboli 17 Marzo 2023

Presentiamo alcune simbologie egizie legate alle energie; il mondo egizio ruotava principalmente intorno all'energia e non erano molto spirituali come si crede. La salute e la vita eterna erano i loro pallini fissi. Conoscevano bene la natura e i suoi segreti.
Track: Always Moving Forward Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.