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Ep. 617 – White Teachers No Longer Qualified To Train Black Teachers
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On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Minnesota, where an area school board voted to pay BIPOC teachers—and only BIPOC teachers—extra money to mentor other BIPOC teachers. White teachers need not apply.
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