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Phil, Bill, Will & Callista Chat No.37 (16 June 2021)
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200 views • June 16, 2021
Why all the dissent in the alternative community and what does that mean for the individual? Join the Chat team for their discussion...
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Brighteon :https://www.brighteon.com/chan........nels/unlimitedth
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channe................l/UCrvby
Callista's Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Brighteon :https://www.brighteon.com/chan........nels/unlimitedth
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channe................l/UCrvby
Callista's Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
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