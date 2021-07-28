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The Third Reich - National Socialism
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54 views • July 28, 2021
You're often told that people in Hitler's Germany lived in fear of the Gestapo, but this isn't true. The only people that lived in fear of the Gestapo were Communist who were actively trying to subvert the people to bring on Bolshevik revolution within Germany. 90% of the Communist at the time were Jewish. Communism was created by Jews.
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