Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Green Screen Magic at the Vatican (and More)
channel image
Victory Reals
0 Subscribers
185 views
Published Yesterday

What is CGI? It stands for computer generated imagery. 

It looks so real and believable, the only thing you need is a green screen and some actors, everything else can be later added in post production. 

H/T: The Awakened Species 

Keywords
vaticanpopecgi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket