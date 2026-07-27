07-27-2026 Exposing Unclean Spirits and Their Manifestations Part 2 | The Unclean Spirit Called Legion

What did the unclean spirits mean when they said, "My name is Legion, because we are many"?

This lesson takes a careful look at one of the most recognized encounters in Scripture. We will examine the account of the man possessed by Legion in Mark 5 and compare it with other passages to understand what the Bible actually teaches about unclean spirits, their behavior, their objectives, and the authority given by Yahuah through Yahusha.

This is not a lesson built on tradition, speculation, or popular culture. Every point is examined through Scripture so you can test everything for yourself.

In this lesson you will discover:

• Who the unclean spirits called Legion were.

• Why they begged not to be sent away.

• Why they asked to enter the herd of pigs.

• How unclean spirits operate.

• The difference between possession, oppression, and spiritual influence.

• The authority of Yahusha over every unclean spirit.

• Practical lessons believers can apply today.