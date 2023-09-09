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FEDS Sentence Alex Sheppard To 1 Year & 7 Months: DOJ Continues Crusade Against J6 Patriots
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86 views • September 09, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Sep 8, 2023


The FEDS consider peaceful strolls through the Capitol an attempt to overthrow the government.

J6er Alex Sheppard is here to talk about his prison sentence and the political persecution he had endured.

The real reason the FEDS are so concerned about putting Alex Sheppard behind bars is because he knows the truth of what really happened on J6.

On January 6th Alex was very close to John Sullivan, AKA Jaiden X.

John Sullivan worked directly with Ray Epps to entrap America First Patriots.

This is an attack on the first amendment rights of all Americans.

There was not a single Republican on the D.C. jury that convicted Alex Sheppard.

The jury was full of lobbyists and government workers.

There were also no straight white males on the jury.

If bad actors steal an election the first step after the theft would be to lock up any protestors.

We are leaving a country to our children that will dominate its citizens with tyranny.

The Deep State wants to spark a civil war which will lead to door to door gun confiscation.

Alex believes the best chance he has to be pardoned is if President Trump wins in 2024.

Ron Desantis cannot be trusted to pardon J6 defendants.

He has surrounded himself with Deep State actors who despise the American people.

President Trump needs to be crystal clear and pledge to pardon all non violent J6ers.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g2kt4-feds-sentence-alex-sheppard-to-1-year-and-7-months-doj-continues-crusade-ag.html

Keywords
trumppresidentdeep statetruthpatriotsdojfedstyrannyprisonamerica firstfirst amendment rightscapitolcrusadepolitical persecutionjan 6john sullivanstew peters2024 electionray eppsj6alex sheppardfedsurrectionjaiden xno republicans on jury
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