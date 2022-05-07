Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:45, May 7, 2022 - English, Full Text - Military Equip. from the USA & European countries has been Destroyed near the Bogodukhov Railway Station.

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Air Force have hit 5 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 18 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 2 command posts near Skovorodnikovo in Kharkov Region, 5 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, 3 ammunition and fuel depots near Dachnoe in Odessa Region.



▫️A large concentration of military equipment from the USA and European countries has been destroyed near the Bogodukhov railway station in Kharkov Region.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists and up to 48 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 44 command posts and 196 strongholds of Ukrainian troops, areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration during the night.



💥Russian air defence means overnight have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Berezovka in Nikolaev Region, Signalnoe, Luganskoe, Krasnogorovka, Yasinovatoe and Zugres in Donetsk People's Republic, Olgino in Kherson Region, Cherneshchina in Kharkov Region.



▫️3 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 9 Smerch multiple-launch rockets nave been also intercepted over Izyum city, Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 152 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 762 unmanned aerial vehicles, 295 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,895 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 333 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,364 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,716 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.