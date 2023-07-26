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Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for July 25, 2023
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23 views • July 26, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 26, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for July 25, 2023


Please like, share and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages to a wider audience.


Our Lady's message follows here:


"Dear children,

In this time of grace, in which the Most High sends me to you to love you and guide you on the way of conversion, offer your prayers and sacrifices for all those who are far away and have not come to know God's love.


You, little children, be witnesses of love and peace for all peaceless hearts.


Thank you for having responded to my call."


Our Lady appeared to Marija and the other 5 visionaries for the first time on June 25, 1981.


She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.


Our Lady has confided nine secrets to Maria so far.


Marija is presently living in Italy, is married, and has four children.


She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.


Marija Pavlović was a guest on the program of the radio station Mir Medjuorje on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the apparitions of the Madonna.


Marija said “All are Welcome here, I always say under the mantle of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the arms of the Lady.


Don't forget that this is a special place.


It is not Medjugorje because it is Medjugorje, but because Our Lady chose this place.


This is a place of grace and I always say take advantage of this time. Mejuhgoria's greatest message is not only peace, prayer, conversion, mass, but the love of God that embraces us here, through Mary and her presence.


God is love, he sent us his and our Mother, to tell us that we are not alone. I will pray for you,” she said, among other things.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u0pOB73bMM


Keywords
christiancatholicsacrificesprayersvirgin marygods lovevisionaryour ladymedjugorjemarijatime of gracequo vadispeaceless hearts
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