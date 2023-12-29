Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 29, 2023
Episode 2183 - Does the EPA rule the world? More EPA fines against Cummings? Ted does a 20 minute must hear green rant on Otto Kahn, masons, cultural Marxism, destruction of Christianity, Kabbalist bankers, the destruction of Christmas plus much more. Who’s getting long Covid? Docs who tell the truth get heir licenses taken away. Staying healthy year round! Plus a lot more! High energy succinct green show!

