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URGENT MASSIVE LONDON PROTEST 19TH SEPTEMBER 2020 TRAFALGAR SQ 12 NOON- DEADLINE TO RESPOND TO STOP VACCINES BY 18TH SEPTEMBER 2020
Soulutionaries Media Network
Soulutionaries Media Network
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119 views • September 12, 2020
URGENT MAJOR SABOTAGE IS IN EFFECT SO PLEASE HELP SHARE TO GET THIS LASTEST PROTEST UPDATE NEWS OUT AS FAST AS POSSIBLE THE CORRECT DATE IS 19TH SEPT 2020 TO SEE NURSE Kate Shemarani, Mark Steele 5G WEAPONS EXPERT, STAND UP X, PROF Delores Cahill and others seen in video and poster below. PLEASE REUPLOAD, LIKE & CLICK NOTIFICATIONS BELL TO SUBSCRIBE AND FOR MORE COMING UNCENSORED VIDEOS ALSO GO TO SOULUTIONARIES MEDIA NETWORK / https://www.brighteon.com COPY OF THE FLYER I MANAGED TO POST ON FB AFTER i MADE VIDEO https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=425297978443796&;set=a.220282512278678 URGENT VIDEO ABOUT THE COMING DEADLINE TO GET YOUR VIEWS TO STOP MANDATORY UNLICENSED UNREGULATED VACCINATIONS BY PEOPLE OCCUPYING THE UK GOV BY 18TH SEPT 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEzMmAhG_Ss
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy