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They Lie: You think they're Bitcoiners just like you. You’re wrong.
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50 views • July 10, 2020
Hayden discovers a pair of sunglasses that allow him to wake up to the fact that bankers have hijacked the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.
DONATE to our Bitcoin Cash marketing fund:
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
DONATE to our Bitcoin Cash marketing fund:
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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