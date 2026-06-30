Episode 20 - Astrology Talk with Adam AstroYogi Sanchez

On this episode i am joined by professional astrologer Adam AstroYogi Sanchez who reads the stars to tell us what to expect in the Fire Horse turbo year of 2026 and the years and decades to come.





We also delve into the nuts and bolts of what astrology actually is and some of the differences between varying systems from the Orient, the Vedic traditions as well as the Western spectrum of varying ideas and how these systems can be navigated.





As a subject that i woefully haven't delved into deeply in my own right, i found this conversation to be stimulating and have had my appetite whetted for a deeper dive into this complex ancient science that has permeated all cultures.





Adam's website:

https://astromedyoga.com/





The Ecosia green energy A.I. search engine mentioned:

https://www.ecosia.org/