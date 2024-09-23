BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Portuguese Being deported from all over the World !
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
103 views • 7 months ago

Total Deportations: 370 Portuguese citizens were deported, with 74% (276) from European countries and 26% (94) from non-European countries. Top Deporting Countries in Europe: Norway led the list with 95 deportations, followed by France (50), the UK (42), and Luxembourg (32). Deportations from Outside Europe: Canada deported 544 Portuguese, followed by the U.S. (12), Peru (10), and Australia (36). Other Countries: Smaller numbers of deportations were reported from countries like Venezuela (88), China (122), Israel (41), Senegal (2), and Turkey (98). Detentions Abroad: By the end of 2021, 1,272 Portuguese citizens were detained abroad, with most detentions occurring in Europe (1,064), followed by the Americas (461).

Keywords
australiaportuguese deportationsrise in deportations2021 deportation statisticsportugal immigrationpandemic restrictions lifteuropean deportationsnorway deportationsfrance deportationsuk deportationsluxembourg deportationscanada deportationsus deportationssouth america deportationsbrazilian deportations
