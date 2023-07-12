And We Know 7.11.2023 Bad ACTORS, evil, corrupt PSYCHOPATHS eliminated from POWER! Children targeted! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





July 11, 2023





They are after our children. IT is amazing to see the evil, corrupt media attack the TRUTH about human trafficking isn’t it? On top of this, we have all the corrupt leaders exposed daily. This cycle will continue and we know that once HAITI is revealed and the REAL truth is released… the whole demonic kingdom will start to fall apart.





————————

JUST IN: Tim Ballard drops bombshell accusations — children are being trafficked from war torn Ukraine through Mexico, to be trafficked into the United States.. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/121366





Biden’s Censorship Frenzy Comes to an End After Ordering the Takedown of Posts from RFK Jr. & Tucker Carlson https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/121408





“The gates of hell have already opened”. Now They are imposing perversion in the face of poor innocent children… https://t.me/c/1716023008/187311





The CDC has inserted themselves into education via the WSCC model of Community/Healthy Schools. The model is not transparent. They want children accessing psycho/social-emotional/medical/sexual/ reproductive/dental services at school. They want to remove parental consent/rights. https://t.me/c/1716023008/187278





JUST IN - Climate Czar John Kerry pontificates to Biden, King Charles, and a room full of investors worth "trillions," about accelerating the climate "transition." https://t.me/LIVANDU/24432





Never get between a Mama Bear and her cubs. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27464





STATE DEPT. SPOX MILLER: "We believe the war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine..." https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27465





WE ARE APPROACHING THE END OF THE 6 YEAR PLAN QUESTIONS PROVIDE ANSWERS!

https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1678455605705547793?s=20





Sadly, Houston is the human trafficking capital of the world.

https://twitter.com/WesleyHuntTX/status/1678507860580261891?s=20

