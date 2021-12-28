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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Tuesday 12/28/21 • MITCHELL BOSCH, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 OF 3] TUESDAY 12/28/21 • NEWS, REPORTS & ANALYSIS • INFOWARS
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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 OF 3] TUESDAY 12/28/21 • NEWS, REPORTS & ANALYSIS • INFOWARS
WATCH
Play
00:00
43:29
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1086 29 0
First published at 15:19 UTC on December 28th, 2021.
Ron Gibson (Watch Live)
Ron Gibson
28391 subscribers
Subscribe
RAND PAUL FINALLY SUGGESTS 2020 ELECTION STOLEN TO INSTALL BIDEN
Dr. Paul finally said what he should've said a year ago
Tune in as we discuss this and more!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****
• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel
Any Amount Will Help
• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]
• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel
• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel
• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You
• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube
• Infowars Live TV presents •
• THE ALEX JONES SHOW
• WAR ROOM - OWEN SHROYER
• THE AMERICAN JOURNAL - HARRISON SMITH
• HARD HITTING • NEWS • ANALYSIS • REPORTS • INTERVIEWS •
• https://www.infowars.com/app
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com
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• https://www.banned.video
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• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
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• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0
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• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://www.mixcloud.com/RonGibsonChannel PODCAST
• Current Social Media
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