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FREEDOM'S PHOENIX: Interview with Ernest Hancock
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14 views • April 30, 2020
This is an interview I did with Ernest Hancock, co-founder of Freedom's Phoenix dot com & Host of "Declare Your Independence" (M-F 9am-noon on LRN, Liberty Radio Network). Herein, Ernest describes what Freedom's Phoenix is, why he and his wife Donna built it, and how & why we should defend individual liberty. Filmed May 8, 2015 @ Freedom's Phoenix Studios, AZ.
http://www.FreedomsPhoenix.com
http://www.TragedyandHope.com
http://www.FreedomsPhoenix.com
http://www.TragedyandHope.com
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