9/21/2022 -- Large earthquake unrest taking place -- Forecast + Outlook for every region worldwide

I cover the whole planet in this update. Main focus on the USA this time, and the other warned locations in Europe, Asia, Middle East, Pacific, and Americas.





We are in a major seismic unrest event, with magnitudes creeping up (so far) as M7.6. The most recent quake creating a tsunami in Mexico.

I would expect the seismic flow to branch out and reach over to adjacent locations, as shown in this video.

If things start to calm down, or magnitudes begin to decrease noticeably, I will make a new update and cancel all the watch zones.





Until then, don't be scared, be prepared.





