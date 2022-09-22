9/21/2022 -- Large earthquake unrest taking place -- Forecast + Outlook for every region worldwide

I cover the whole planet in this update. Main focus on the USA this time, and the other warned locations in Europe, Asia, Middle East, Pacific, and Americas.
We are in a major seismic unrest event, with magnitudes creeping up (so far) as M7.6. The most recent quake creating a tsunami in Mexico.
I would expect the seismic flow to branch out and reach over to adjacent locations, as shown in this video.
If things start to calm down, or magnitudes begin to decrease noticeably, I will make a new update and cancel all the watch zones.
Until then, don't be scared, be prepared.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.