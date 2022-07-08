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An Intactivist Billboard in La Crosse, Wisconsin
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131 views • July 08, 2022
A huge number of women CAN be convinced to not cut their sons and some can even become intactivists. The modern intactivist movement was started by a woman (Marilyn Milos). For every dumb pro-circ woman who won't listen, there's a "I'm circumcised and fine, I'll cut my son too to make him like me!" moron dude.
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