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Predictive Programming For New World Order From George Soros - 2015
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118 views • March 06, 2022
Predictive Programming: Soros 2015: "Hopefully there'll be more room for political reform, then you could have a New Word Order, where China would be a very important member, a major power and that would be the positive outcome
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