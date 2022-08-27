AL JAZEERA: 21AUG22 - Moderna Sues Rival COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Pfizer and BioNTech

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The U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna is suing its rivals, Pfizer and BioNTech, over the technology behind its COVID-19 vaccine. Both jabs use a new technique based on mRNA, which Moderna claims it developed years before the pandemic. Pfizer says it's surprised by the lawsuits and will vigorously defend its technology.
Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.
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