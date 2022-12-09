BIGGEST RESET IN HISTORY! - New Chinese Order BEGINS! - Kirk Elliott PhD Explains Global Collapse

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson talks with Kirk Elliott PhD about the imminent reset of the global economy as China stockpiles gold against the dollar and grows the massive alliance of BRICS with countries like Saudi Arabia.

In this reset, we can expect a cashless system to overtake the current financial system. Pure fiat. Complete with carbon credits scores, social credit scores and rules that will make 2020 and 2021 look like child's play.

In the coming reset, millions will be forced into a system of compliance under the guise of convenience.

Kirk Elliott explains the inflation issue and how he calculates the inflation numbers compared to the Federal Reserve. He also explains owning gold in a cashless system and how important it is to own physical gold and silver.





World Alternative Media

2022