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Frame Control: How to Overcome the Power Frame in Business
jroseland
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21 views • October 20, 2021
The definition of a frame is a set of emotions and desires that you bring to the table anytime you are communicating with another person.
What's important to understand about frame control is that whenever two or more people are interacting one person's frame will overcome the other person's frame and this person will usually get their way.
Here I share the technique for overcoming the "power frame"...

📑 Read article - everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/41-frame-control-business
💲 Order book "Pitch Anything" by Oren Klaff
https://amzn.to/3pVPwlh

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Keywords
frame controlpitch anythingsocial dynamicsjedi mind trickpower framenegotiating techniquesales psychologyboardroom presentation techniquecommunicating effectivelydealing with big egoeffective defiancewinning the dealpitch anything by oren klaffpersuasion lifehackpersuasion books
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