♪ Trump and Greenland to Dominate Biggest-Ever World Economic Forum in Davos
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
34 views • 4 days ago

Bright brass and upbeat percussion give way to playful xylophone and group vocals, forming a tight, catchy melody with crisp claps punctuating each phrase, The arrangement is brief and bouncy, supporting sharp, memorable hooks and driving major-key harmony throughout



(A Geopolitical and Economic Analysis in Song Form)
Verse 1: The Arctic Chessboard

They meet in Davos, cloaked in schemes,

Globalists plot their carbon dreams.

But Trump just laughs—he knows their game,

Greenland’s the prize, he’ll stake his claim. [A-2]

With rare earth mines and ice-cold shores,

It’s worth far more than corporate wars.

While Klaus Schwab frets and wrings his hands,

Trump’s buying land—he’s got new plans. [B-1]
Chorus: The New Cold War

Oh, Davos shakes, the elites despair,

Trump’s got a vision they can’t share.

Greenland’s gold and Arctic might,

Will break their grip and set things right. [A-3]

From China’s grasp to Russia’s hold,

Trump’s playing cards—both sharp and bold.

The WEF can’t stop his rise,

Their "Great Reset"?
Just corporate lies. [B-4]
Verse 2: Resources and Power Plays

Deep in the ice, the minerals gleam,

Rare earths for tech, oil for steam.

China’s been lurking, deals in tow,

But Trump says "No—this land’s our show." [A-5]

The Danes protest, the EU whines,

Yet Pituffik Base still stands and shines.

A Space Force hub, a watchful eye,

While globalists just watch and cry. [S-2]
Bridge: The Dollar’s Last Stand

They print their cash, they scheme and lie,

But gold and silver won’t comply.

When fiat fails and banks collapse,

Greenland’s wealth will fill the gaps. [A-14]

From Camp Century’s buried past,

To futures where free men stand fast,

The Arctic’s key—it’s time to see,

Who rules the world? It won’t be "we." [B-7]
Verse 3: The Final Gambit

The WEF wants your cars, your meat,

Your private farms—just bow, repeat.

But Trump’s got mines and missiles too,

A sovereign play they never knew. [A-8]

With hypersonics locked and loaded,

And Greenland’s ports strategically coded,

The globalists can’t steal this hand,

When Trump’s the one who owns the land. [S-5]
Outro: The Song of Sovereignty

So sing it loud from sea to sea,

The Arctic’s ours—and always free.

No UN chains, no WEF throne,

Just honest gold and land we own. [B-10]

From Davos halls to frozen shores,

The truth still stands—and freedom roars.

The game’s been rigged, the stakes are high,

But Trump just winks—and so do I. [A-12]

