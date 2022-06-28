POLICE RAID AN ILLEGAL POT GROWER - HE DISGUISES HIMSELF AS A PIECE OF ART AND ELUDES THE COPS! (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7EENbQdGqHr/
And for my next trick...
I wonder if the cops had been sampling the weed. I can't believe they missed him. I bet they caught hell at the cop shop over this one.
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