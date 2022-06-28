POLICE RAID AN ILLEGAL POT GROWER - HE DISGUISES HIMSELF AS A PIECE OF ART AND ELUDES THE COPS! (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7EENbQdGqHr/

And for my next trick...



I wonder if the cops had been sampling the weed. I can't believe they missed him. I bet they caught hell at the cop shop over this one.

More videos you might like to see:

The black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/

Illuminati's Bedtime Stories You Never Heard - This is about the enemy of humanity

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AQ19AFBMm22q/

Male to female Transgenders really don't age well...ick.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ml004lIHLLax/

A former Man In Black says some of MIB are human alien hybrids. Listen to him at the 2:17 mark

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZyfejao3vOx/

Any time the shoe you are wearing goes 30 feet in the air, it was not a good idea.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ofJU73kcGjZG/

I have never seen a hunting trip like this one before.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cE8VSfpKODnV/

Democrat Louisville Mayor Gets Knocked Out At A Public Event.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OI0gSKnZbBc/

Did this Space X rocket hit the firmament? Something odd happened to it.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsfNDkf2ekFI/

VAERS: 14 YR OLD BOY HANGS HIMSELF AFTER THREE SHOTS!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n7G4yygd8uzQ/

KARMA-Quote: "Antivaxers are like people who've done a big shit in their pants"-He's "suddenly dead"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqPEIGTgmZDk/

Vaxxed man says he is morphing into something else. Very strange.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wMfPHMJLeJgk/

Sit the F*CK down you did this to yourself! Enraged Liberal meets dose of reality.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sf6ttm6JqVNe/

KARMA - Home owner hits a home run on would be intruder.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4yJJWFuBDL1V/

Genocide Just Starting?! US Death Spike Intensifies! Mass Die-Off Is Accelerating In Younger People

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0eEAU7zTS2f/

She tattooed her eyes black - she is blind now

https://www.bitchute.com/video/P5Poa3fheseN/

Ex-Illuminati Banker Exposes Elite Satanic Rituals Which Included Child Sacrifices

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OC3TjnuhpD4E/

Flat Earth: What are They Hiding?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YuwYkOiIlS9y/

FLIGHT ATTENDANT DESTROYED BY MRNA TECHNOLOGY.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NV8hKrZfb2XS/

Looks like the Maxine Waters clone/robotoid/robot whatever it is, is glitching!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zB6QLMphDsi4/

Clones: So...Do You Really THINK You`ve Seen EVERYTHING This Is Something Else!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPpV8974OGzt/

17 yr old daughter of vax pushing US House Rep killed by vaccine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4pE4idL8y89/

Lock your doors and hide your children. The drugged vaxed Zombies are coming!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/syGzEKW0klRA/

Mortician shows tentacle like fibrous blockages that were growing in people previously vaxxed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EtnLwOSOoDti/

Al Roker Admits He Is A CLONE... Again!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRrQkHIHbAZa/

No obituaries for any of the alleged Uvalde shooting victims. How can that be?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/21GurGwN6oxX/

CLIF HIGH - THE JABBED ARE ABOUT TO GET A RUDE AWAKENING

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bBcmJoO3BRdh/

US PATENT US 10786570B2 - Graphe Oxide Humanity Kill Switch

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSy2XnvHMXyh/

People all Over the World Destroying 5g Smart-Grid Infrastructure. Do You Know Why?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPCpOMMbDsWu/

Former Luciferian talks about the ritual blood drinking in her past (just like Johnny Depp)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zTCemkHfxz30/

Drink Starbucks? You need to watch this - Big time scam. You won't believe they are doing this.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H4wxZvPhuwco/



