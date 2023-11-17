Ohio, Firewood, Buckboard Wagon Driving a Team of Horses

Read Along https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/11/ohio.html Women are anointed as Mothers and anointed, full of the power and authority of God to teach their own children to be Keepers at HOME.

Jesus gave this land to me! I have an anointing to take good care of this land. And I asked God what he wanted me to do with the land? Jesus said. "I created this land for horses." I said, "Our transportation is horses." Then he gave me a vision of our land completely cleared of all trees, sunshine on all of it plush tall green grass. I saw a lot of standard dark, red, and brown horses in this pasture. I thought, "God shines his sun on us again." I raised my children in the peace of Jesus that he gave me. Later I had a vision of my Dad on a buckboard wagon driving a team of horses. On our land, a farm.









November 10th, 2023 had a vision of a long stack of Firewood. Then I heard, "I am anointed to use horses." Men are anointed by God to chop firewood and heat their own homes.

Conclusion: Men are anointed full of God's supernatural power to chop firewood and DRIVE a buckboard pulled by horses.