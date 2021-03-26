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Lean-to Brush shelter
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388 views • March 26, 2021
My process of making this classic shelter. The lean-to is a good basic shelter that doesn't require a lot of tools. Nor effort to build and maintain. As long as you go with what nature provides and not fight against it.
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