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Morbidly Obese People Concerned With Health Line Up For Vax Death Jab Smorgasbord
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228 views • May 27, 2021
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Notes:
Intro vid: Obesity Be The Real Killer But On That Topic They’re Quiet - CGB Bryson: https://twitter.com/RealBrysonGray/status/1396163472333971456
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free food you can get: https://abc7.com/free-food-vaccine-deals-for-vaccinated-people-covid-vaccines-budweiser-beer/10544130/
The Gut and Brain Connection: https://youtu.be/_PLD5RLLvfQ
WHO Weighs In On Obesity Kill Rate: https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/6-facts-on-obesity
Obesity And Covid Death Rate Closely Linked In New Study: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/03/04/obesity-and-covid-death-rate-closely-linked-in-new-study/?sh=3e8a1274643e
2021: Covid Vaccine Trials...Children as young as 6 months old now participating in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/children-as-young-as-6-months-old-now-participating-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-trial/
New York: 8-month-old New York boy becomes youngest person in the world to receive 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine
https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/8-month-old-new-york-boy-becomes-youngest-person-in-the-world-to-receive-2-doses-of-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
1940s: Mengele Eugenics: https://www.history.com/news/nazi-twin-experiments-mengele-eugenics
1940s:Video of US Government Spraying DDT Insecticide on Children 1947 (Linked to Polio): https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=7HY127DB22XU
COVID CRACKDOWN: Restrictions back as Melbourne cluster grows to nine: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/restrictions-including-gathering-and-mask-rules-return-to-melbourne-after-new-covid-cases-c-2925890
Video: This is not a drill... They are giving out tickets for shaking hands in Ontario. For SHAKING HANDS: https://twitter.com/NicoleArbour/status/1396554232120152069
Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15030888/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/amp/
Pope Francis Calls for ‘Green Economics,’ ‘Green Spirituality’: https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2021/05/25/pope-francis-calls-for-green-economics-green-education-green-spirituality/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Slavery is coming: (Video) https://twitter.com/finesse_angles/status/1389266382110527489
Peter Thiel talks about a currency that cannot be stopped in 1999: https://youtu.be/Osp_Ug_7r7Q (it will be untraceable)
PAYPAL TO ADD SUPPORT FOR THIRD-PARTY BITCOIN WALLET TRANSFERS: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/business/paypal-to-allow-bitcoin-off-platform
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
TDV Summit - amazing speakers to be announced: https://tdvsummit.com
TDV NFT auction: https://dollarvigilante.com/nft
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Notes:
Intro vid: Obesity Be The Real Killer But On That Topic They’re Quiet - CGB Bryson: https://twitter.com/RealBrysonGray/status/1396163472333971456
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free food you can get: https://abc7.com/free-food-vaccine-deals-for-vaccinated-people-covid-vaccines-budweiser-beer/10544130/
The Gut and Brain Connection: https://youtu.be/_PLD5RLLvfQ
WHO Weighs In On Obesity Kill Rate: https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/6-facts-on-obesity
Obesity And Covid Death Rate Closely Linked In New Study: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/03/04/obesity-and-covid-death-rate-closely-linked-in-new-study/?sh=3e8a1274643e
2021: Covid Vaccine Trials...Children as young as 6 months old now participating in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/children-as-young-as-6-months-old-now-participating-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-trial/
New York: 8-month-old New York boy becomes youngest person in the world to receive 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine
https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/8-month-old-new-york-boy-becomes-youngest-person-in-the-world-to-receive-2-doses-of-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
1940s: Mengele Eugenics: https://www.history.com/news/nazi-twin-experiments-mengele-eugenics
1940s:Video of US Government Spraying DDT Insecticide on Children 1947 (Linked to Polio): https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=7HY127DB22XU
COVID CRACKDOWN: Restrictions back as Melbourne cluster grows to nine: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/restrictions-including-gathering-and-mask-rules-return-to-melbourne-after-new-covid-cases-c-2925890
Video: This is not a drill... They are giving out tickets for shaking hands in Ontario. For SHAKING HANDS: https://twitter.com/NicoleArbour/status/1396554232120152069
Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15030888/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/amp/
Pope Francis Calls for ‘Green Economics,’ ‘Green Spirituality’: https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2021/05/25/pope-francis-calls-for-green-economics-green-education-green-spirituality/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Slavery is coming: (Video) https://twitter.com/finesse_angles/status/1389266382110527489
Peter Thiel talks about a currency that cannot be stopped in 1999: https://youtu.be/Osp_Ug_7r7Q (it will be untraceable)
PAYPAL TO ADD SUPPORT FOR THIRD-PARTY BITCOIN WALLET TRANSFERS: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/business/paypal-to-allow-bitcoin-off-platform
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