BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morbidly Obese People Concerned With Health Line Up For Vax Death Jab Smorgasbord
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
918 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
228 views • May 27, 2021
Sign up for our blogs to get first access to our vids and other specials: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

TDV Summit - amazing speakers to be announced: https://tdvsummit.com

TDV NFT auction: https://dollarvigilante.com/nft

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff




Notes:

Intro vid: Obesity Be The Real Killer But On That Topic They’re Quiet - CGB Bryson: https://twitter.com/RealBrysonGray/status/1396163472333971456

Got vaccinated? Here's all the free food you can get: https://abc7.com/free-food-vaccine-deals-for-vaccinated-people-covid-vaccines-budweiser-beer/10544130/

The Gut and Brain Connection: https://youtu.be/_PLD5RLLvfQ

WHO Weighs In On Obesity Kill Rate: https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/6-facts-on-obesity

Obesity And Covid Death Rate Closely Linked In New Study: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/03/04/obesity-and-covid-death-rate-closely-linked-in-new-study/?sh=3e8a1274643e

2021: Covid Vaccine Trials...Children as young as 6 months old now participating in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/children-as-young-as-6-months-old-now-participating-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-trial/

New York: 8-month-old New York boy becomes youngest person in the world to receive 2 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine

https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/8-month-old-new-york-boy-becomes-youngest-person-in-the-world-to-receive-2-doses-of-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

1940s: Mengele Eugenics: https://www.history.com/news/nazi-twin-experiments-mengele-eugenics

1940s:Video of US Government Spraying DDT Insecticide on Children 1947 (Linked to Polio): https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=7HY127DB22XU

COVID CRACKDOWN: Restrictions back as Melbourne cluster grows to nine: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/restrictions-including-gathering-and-mask-rules-return-to-melbourne-after-new-covid-cases-c-2925890

Video: This is not a drill... They are giving out tickets for shaking hands in Ontario. For SHAKING HANDS: https://twitter.com/NicoleArbour/status/1396554232120152069

Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15030888/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/amp/

Pope Francis Calls for ‘Green Economics,’ ‘Green Spirituality’: https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2021/05/25/pope-francis-calls-for-green-economics-green-education-green-spirituality/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

Slavery is coming: (Video) https://twitter.com/finesse_angles/status/1389266382110527489

Peter Thiel talks about a currency that cannot be stopped in 1999: https://youtu.be/Osp_Ug_7r7Q (it will be untraceable)

PAYPAL TO ADD SUPPORT FOR THIRD-PARTY BITCOIN WALLET TRANSFERS: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/business/paypal-to-allow-bitcoin-off-platform
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Garrison Vance
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy