REPORT: CATHOLIC CAMPAIGN FUNDED GROUP THAT COLLECTS LGBTQ+ BOOKS TO GIVE TO MINOR CHILDREN
43 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Michael Hichborn details The Lepanto Institute's latest findings.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:4f741eb0c1999bfe
Keywords
lgbtqgroupfunded
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos